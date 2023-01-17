VVS Finance (VVS) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.40 Million

VVS Finance (VVS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. VVS Finance has a total market cap of $128.46 million and $1.40 million worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VVS Finance has traded up 24% against the dollar. One VVS Finance token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 39.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.98 or 0.00437591 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,526.36 or 0.30715671 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $159.13 or 0.00748930 BTC.

VVS Finance Token Profile

VVS Finance was first traded on November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 69,585,357,562,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,284,840,438,695 tokens. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. VVS Finance’s official website is vvs.finance.

VVS Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VVS Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VVS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

