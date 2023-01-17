Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Outperform

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $191.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $170.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vulcan Materials from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $194.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $202.36.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $183.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.78 and its 200 day moving average is $167.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.79. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $137.54 and a 1 year high of $198.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 956.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth about $29,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 302.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for the infrastructure and construction industries. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

