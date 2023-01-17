VRES Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $450.30 Million (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Over the last seven days, VRES has traded 18.4% higher against the dollar. One VRES token can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000845 BTC on major exchanges. VRES has a total market capitalization of $450.30 million and approximately $6,197.60 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00011063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00030430 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00041891 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004671 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00017913 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.66 or 0.00233049 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003038 BTC.

VRES Profile

VRES (CRYPTO:VRS) is a token. Its launch date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official website is vrs.care. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.1710164 USD and is down -19.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,959.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

