Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a decrease of 66.6% from the December 15th total of 107,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Vivendi from €13.00 ($14.13) to €12.00 ($13.04) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. AlphaValue cut Vivendi to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vivendi from €12.30 ($13.37) to €13.40 ($14.57) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Vivendi from €12.20 ($13.26) to €11.50 ($12.50) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Vivendi from €13.40 ($14.57) to €12.30 ($13.37) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

OTCMKTS:VIVHY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.35. 64,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,570. Vivendi has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $13.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.32 and its 200-day moving average is $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

