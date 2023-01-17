Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY) Given New €70.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €65.00 ($70.65) to €70.00 ($76.09) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on VTSCY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft from €65.00 ($70.65) to €70.00 ($76.09) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OTC VTSCY opened at $13.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.68. Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $13.85.

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of components and system solutions for drivetrains in hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles, and combustion engines worldwide. It operates through Electrification Technology, Electronic Controls, Sensing & Actuation, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

