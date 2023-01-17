Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $2,717,000. Markel Corp boosted its position in Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,496,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $223.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.74. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.85.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.37.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

