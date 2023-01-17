Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (ACV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 on February 1st

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Performance
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund stock opened at $21.05 on Tuesday. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $36.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.36.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund
About Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund
Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed end investment fund, which objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation, while seeking to provide downside protection against capital loss. The company was founded on May 26, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (ACV)
- 3 Dividend Stocks For Passive Income
- UnitedHealth Group Stock: Is This The Bottom?
- Tesla Stock Continues To Consolidate After A Bad Quarter
- Is Visa Stock About To Hit An All Time High?
- 2 Hot Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.