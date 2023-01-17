Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (ACV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 on February 1st

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund alerts:

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Performance

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund stock opened at $21.05 on Tuesday. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $36.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

About Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACV. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,675 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 21,328 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 360,338 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after acquiring an additional 15,559 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,497 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,579 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed end investment fund, which objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation, while seeking to provide downside protection against capital loss. The company was founded on May 26, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.