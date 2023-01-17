Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NCV) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 19th

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from Virtus Convertible & Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Virtus Convertible & Income Fund alerts:

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NCV opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $5.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 3.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 92,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 6,524 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 13.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 6,729 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 8.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 130,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 10,359 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $62,000.

(Get Rating)

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.