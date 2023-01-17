VirtualMeta (VMA) Reaches One Day Volume of $17,238.88

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 17th. VirtualMeta has a market cap of $4.81 million and approximately $17,238.88 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VirtualMeta token can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, VirtualMeta has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VirtualMeta Profile

VirtualMeta’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. The official website for VirtualMeta is vmeta.studio. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VirtualMeta

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.0020902 USD and is up 0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $17,165.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

