Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Hits New 12-Month High at $37.24

Shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.24 and last traded at $37.14, with a volume of 13387 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.23.

Several research firms recently commented on VRDN. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 17.35 and a current ratio of 17.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 109.29% and a negative net margin of 6,009.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.52 million. Research analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 15,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $440,246.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Viridian Therapeutics news, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 15,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $440,246.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barrett Katz sold 47,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $1,672,408.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,655 shares of company stock worth $2,362,370 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRDN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 13,256 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $414,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 940,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,391,000 after buying an additional 14,901 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $925,000.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

