Victrex plc (VCT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 46.14 on February 17th

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 46.14 ($0.56) per share on Friday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from Victrex’s previous dividend of $13.42. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON VCT opened at GBX 1,798 ($21.94) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. Victrex has a 52 week low of GBX 1,522 ($18.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,304 ($28.11). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,690.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,732.22. The stock has a market cap of £1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,216.25.

In other news, insider Martin Court sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,589 ($19.39), for a total value of £17,018.19 ($20,766.55).

VCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,190 ($26.72) target price on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,800 ($34.17) to GBX 2,300 ($28.07) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

