VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 79.3% from the December 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CID traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $31.26. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,756. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.41 and a 200-day moving average of $28.13. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.07.
VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF
