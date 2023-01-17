VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 79.3% from the December 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CID traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $31.26. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,756. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.41 and a 200-day moving average of $28.13. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.07.

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after buying an additional 14,668 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 284.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 23,076 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 21.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 53.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter.

