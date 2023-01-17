Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Mizuho

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VRT. Cowen raised shares of Vertiv from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.75 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Vertiv to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vertiv from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.00.

Vertiv Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $14.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.51. Vertiv has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $23.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day moving average is $12.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertiv news, Director Joseph J. Deangelo bought 71,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $1,001,684.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,684. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Vertiv by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 263,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 4.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 22.9% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 12.7% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

Further Reading

