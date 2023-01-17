Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Shares Gap Up to $2.66

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.66, but opened at $2.74. Vertical Aerospace shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 6,036 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVTL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Vertical Aerospace from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Vertical Aerospace from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Vertical Aerospace Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vertical Aerospace ( NYSE:EVTL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertical Aerospace Ltd. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vertical Aerospace by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in Vertical Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Vertical Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Vertical Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vertical Aerospace by 1,048.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 29,510 shares during the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertical Aerospace Company Profile

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

