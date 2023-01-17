Vertcoin Market Cap Reaches $10.21 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 16th. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $10.21 million and $151,378.97 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000732 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,158.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.84 or 0.00405709 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00016469 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00105369 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.53 or 0.00791789 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $123.98 or 0.00585983 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004744 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.70 or 0.00211286 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,906,472 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

