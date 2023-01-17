Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) is Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,500 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.0% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 340.7% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VZ opened at $41.75 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 56.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

