Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decrease of 84.7% from the December 15th total of 118,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $76.93. The stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,778. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.09 and a 1 year high of $89.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.44.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 938,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,074,000 after buying an additional 500,669 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 734,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,369,000 after buying an additional 291,249 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,292,000. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 300,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,900,000 after buying an additional 82,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after buying an additional 39,309 shares in the last quarter.

