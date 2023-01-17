Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decrease of 84.7% from the December 15th total of 118,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $76.93. The stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,778. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.09 and a 1 year high of $89.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.44.
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF
