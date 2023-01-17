Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Lessened by Greenspring Advisors LLC

Greenspring Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Drake & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 659.9% during the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $365.88. 115,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,944,167. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $427.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $360.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.