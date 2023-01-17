Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $366.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $360.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.15. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $427.58.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

