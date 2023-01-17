Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stock Position Raised by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Tenret Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Tenret Co LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBR traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $168.44. 2,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,022. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.31 and its 200-day moving average is $159.39. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.48 and a twelve month high of $181.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

