Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Tenret Co LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tenret Co LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $168.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,022. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $181.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.39.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.