Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 74,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after buying an additional 20,732 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7,735.2% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,834,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 1,810,799 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 323,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,918,000 after buying an additional 8,691 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 635,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,972,000 after purchasing an additional 318,663 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $88.80. The company had a trading volume of 47,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,112,889. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $113.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.09 and a 200-day moving average of $88.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

