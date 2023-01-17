Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLT) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 349,200 shares, a drop of 65.1% from the December 15th total of 999,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,361,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ VGLT traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,956. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.49. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund has a 52 week low of $57.04 and a 52 week high of $87.21.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Ascent Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund by 52.2% during the second quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 20,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535 shares in the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund by 750.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 19,316 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 14,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 7,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

