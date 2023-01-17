Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLT) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 349,200 shares, a drop of 65.1% from the December 15th total of 999,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,361,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Stock Performance
NASDAQ VGLT traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,956. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.49. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund has a 52 week low of $57.04 and a 52 week high of $87.21.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Company Profile
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
