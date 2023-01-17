Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) rose 6.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.33 and last traded at $15.33. Approximately 1 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VALN has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Valneva from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

Valneva Stock Up 6.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valneva

Valneva ( NASDAQ:VALN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $157.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valneva SE will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva during the second quarter worth $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Valneva by 85.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva during the first quarter worth $858,000. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva during the third quarter worth $3,768,000. 15.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

