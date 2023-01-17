Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP) Short Interest Down 60.0% in December

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the December 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Valley National Bancorp Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ VLYPP traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $24.87. 41 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,311. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.63. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.35 and a 12 month high of $28.72.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.3906 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

