USDD (USDD) Price Hits $0.97

USDD (USDD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 17th. USDD has a total market capitalization of $707.16 million and $32.41 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, USDD has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One USDD token can now be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00004578 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

USDD Token Profile

USDD was first traded on May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 725,332,036 tokens. USDD’s official website is usdd.io. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

USDD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

