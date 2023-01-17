USD Coin Trading 0% Higher This Week (USDC)

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. USD Coin has a total market cap of $43.83 billion and $2.90 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USD Coin token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004681 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, USD Coin has traded up 0% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003146 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.68 or 0.00434496 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000108 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,505.67 or 0.30498439 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.29 or 0.00760812 BTC.
About USD Coin
USD Coin was first traded on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 43,822,355,174 tokens. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
