Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) by 199.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 211,727 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.13% of Uniti Group worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Uniti Group by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 66,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 35,647 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Uniti Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Uniti Group by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ UNIT traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $6.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,018. Uniti Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $14.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -67.77 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.91.

Uniti Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -666.59%.

UNIT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

About Uniti Group

(Get Rating)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

See Also

