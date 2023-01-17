UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Raised to $590.00 at Loop Capital

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.16% from the company’s current price.

UNH has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $600.39.

UNH opened at $491.00 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $445.73 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $458.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $523.79 and a 200 day moving average of $525.33.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total value of $329,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,705. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

