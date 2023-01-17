United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO) Short Interest Up 1,011.1% in December

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, an increase of 1,011.1% from the December 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
United Community Banks Stock Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ UCBIO traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.26. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,800. United Community Banks has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $27.66.
United Community Banks Company Profile
