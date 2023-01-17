United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.00-$12.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.54. The company issued revenue guidance of -. United Airlines also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.50-$1.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on UAL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Airlines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Argus upgraded United Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on United Airlines from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on United Airlines from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.15.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ UAL traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.20. 16,801,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,420,740. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $30.54 and a 52-week high of $53.12. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.74 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. United Airlines’s revenue was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.02) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $1,186,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,701.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director James A. C. Kennedy acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.72 per share, with a total value of $79,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,193.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $1,186,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,701.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Airlines

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 151.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 255.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 53.1% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. 59.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Airlines

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.