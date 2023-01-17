United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.50-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.35 billion-$11.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.32 billion. United Airlines also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.00-$12.00 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on UAL. Bank of America boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on United Airlines to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet raised United Airlines from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on United Airlines from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.15.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines Price Performance

NASDAQ UAL traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,801,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,420,740. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.48 and a 200 day moving average of $39.21. United Airlines has a one year low of $30.54 and a one year high of $53.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.74 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. Analysts expect that United Airlines will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $1,186,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,701.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $1,186,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,701.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. C. Kennedy acquired 2,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.72 per share, for a total transaction of $79,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,193.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Airlines

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Stories

