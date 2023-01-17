Uniswap Trading Up 14% Over Last Week (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 17th. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $4.98 billion and $103.79 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for approximately $6.53 or 0.00030739 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded up 14% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.14 or 0.00410271 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00016265 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000831 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00018477 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000363 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.54375901 USD and is down -2.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 600 active market(s) with $110,730,127.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.