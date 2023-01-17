Uniswap Tops One Day Volume of $113.29 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 16th. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion and $113.29 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for about $6.54 or 0.00030868 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

