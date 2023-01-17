Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,596 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 722.2% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.08.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.7 %

In other news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock opened at $213.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $211.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.70 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.39%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

