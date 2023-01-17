UBS Group Reiterates “GBX 2,750” Price Target for Shell (LON:SHEL)

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 2,750 ($33.56) price target by UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($39.05) target price on shares of Shell in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,987 ($36.45) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays set a GBX 3,300 ($40.27) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,800 ($34.17) to GBX 2,900 ($35.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,100 ($37.83) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,970.18 ($36.24).

Shell Stock Performance

LON:SHEL traded down GBX 5 ($0.06) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,420.50 ($29.54). The stock had a trading volume of 21,906,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,183,366. Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,557 ($31.20). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,351.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,275.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £169.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 517.20.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

