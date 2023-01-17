UBS Group Lowers u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) to Sell

UBS Group lowered shares of u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
u-blox Price Performance
UBLXF opened at $127.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.19. u-blox has a 1 year low of $67.45 and a 1 year high of $127.00.
u-blox Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on u-blox (UBLXF)
- Why Warner Bros Discovery Is the S&P’s Hottest Stock
- Pinterest is the Social Commerce Platform to Watch in 2023
- Is Walgreens Boots Alliance Earnings Miss Good For Investors?
- 4 High-Yield Dividend Kings For 2023
- Will 2023 be a Good Year for Goodyear Tire Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for u-blox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for u-blox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.