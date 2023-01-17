UBS Group Lowers u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) to Sell

UBS Group lowered shares of u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

UBLXF opened at $127.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.19. u-blox has a 1 year low of $67.45 and a 1 year high of $127.00.

u-blox Holding AG develops, manufactures, and markets products and services supporting GPS/GNSS satellite positioning systems for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Positioning and Wireless Products, and Wireless Services. The Positioning and Wireless Products segment develops and sells chips and modules designed for positioning and wireless connectivity.

