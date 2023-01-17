UBS Group Lowers Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) to Sell

UBS Group downgraded shares of Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on JFHHF. Barclays boosted their price target on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 110 ($1.34) to GBX 120 ($1.46) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Jupiter Fund Management from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised Jupiter Fund Management from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $169.50.

Jupiter Fund Management Price Performance

OTCMKTS JFHHF opened at $1.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average is $1.49. Jupiter Fund Management has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $3.41.

Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

