UBS Group Analysts Give International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) a GBX 180 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 180 ($2.20) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 180 ($2.20) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 155 ($1.89) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 150 ($1.83) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 169.82 ($2.07).

International Consolidated Airlines Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of IAG opened at GBX 159.10 ($1.94) on Friday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a twelve month low of GBX 90.47 ($1.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 180.10 ($2.20). The company has a market cap of £7.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,123.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 134.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 119.33.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

