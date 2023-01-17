U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Shares of U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU – Get Rating) rose 2.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.84 and last traded at $17.83. Approximately 1,431 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 26,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.47.

U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.19.

