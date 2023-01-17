Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Gap Up to $4.35

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.35, but opened at $4.91. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares last traded at $4.83, with a volume of 16,194 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TKC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day moving average is $3.44.

Institutional Trading of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ( NYSE:TKC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $804.97 million during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 23.99%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,621,129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 60,428 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 42.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 243,323 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 71,979 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 41.0% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 77,734 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 22,592 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 137.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,292,829 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 747,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 15.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,285 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services consisting of mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs.

