Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 70.9% from the December 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi Stock Performance
OTCMKTS TRKNY traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $2.39. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,429. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.45. Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2.85.
Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi Company Profile
