Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 70.9% from the December 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TRKNY traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $2.39. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,429. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.45. Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2.85.

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi Company Profile

Türk Telekomünikasyon AS engages in the provision of local, national, international and mobile telecommunication services, internet product and services. It operates through the Fixed Line and Mobile segments. The Fixed Line segment provides network access, local usage, domestic and international long distance and infrastructure leases.

