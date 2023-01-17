TSP Capital Management Group LLC Acquires 117,800 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,214,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,800 shares during the period. Nokia Oyj accounts for about 3.8% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $10,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nokia Oyj by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,795,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,183,000 after acquiring an additional 763,930 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,029,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,142 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 19,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 171.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 21,146 shares during the last quarter. 7.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from €5.80 ($6.30) to €5.40 ($5.87) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from €6.00 ($6.52) to €5.50 ($5.98) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, DNB Markets lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.81.

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

Nokia Oyj stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,598,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,290,934. The firm has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $6.00.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 12.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were issued a $0.0136 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Nokia Oyj Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

Featured Articles

