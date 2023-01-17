Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Short Interest Update

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 94.6% from the December 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Tsingtao Brewery Trading Up 1.0 %

OTCMKTS TSGTY traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014. Tsingtao Brewery has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $52.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.05.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

