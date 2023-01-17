Truist Financial Trims Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Target Price to $82.00

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.17% from the company’s previous close.

BXP has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.82 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. BTIG Research cut shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.79.

NYSE:BXP opened at $71.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.29. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $64.03 and a 52-week high of $133.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 279,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,950,000 after buying an additional 104,496 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 205.0% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 64,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,731,000 after buying an additional 43,292 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 291,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,915,000 after buying an additional 25,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

