Truist Financial Trims Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Target Price to $82.00

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.17% from the company’s previous close.
BXP has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.82 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. BTIG Research cut shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.79.
Boston Properties Stock Down 0.0 %
NYSE:BXP opened at $71.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.29. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $64.03 and a 52-week high of $133.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.02.
About Boston Properties
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.
