Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.92.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.20 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tricon Residential in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Tricon Residential from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Tricon Residential from $12.75 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tricon Residential

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Tricon Residential Stock Performance

NYSE:TCN opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.35. Tricon Residential has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $17.23.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.33. Tricon Residential had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 149.77%. The company had revenue of $170.77 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Tricon Residential will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Tricon Residential Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.66%.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

