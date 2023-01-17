Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) Shares Gap Down to $7.33

Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.33, but opened at $7.09. Tremor International shares last traded at $7.06, with a volume of 110 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRMR shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Tremor International from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Tremor International from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Tremor International from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Tremor International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.
Tremor International Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $517.60 million, a PE ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average is $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tremor International
About Tremor International
Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tremor International (TRMR)
- Is Dividend King PPG Industries A Buy Before Earnings?
- Shocking New Documentary Exposes The Two Men Destroying America
- 3 Dividend Stocks For Passive Income
- UnitedHealth Group Stock: Is This The Bottom?
- Tesla Stock Continues To Consolidate After A Bad Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.