Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) Shares Gap Down to $7.33

Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.33, but opened at $7.09. Tremor International shares last traded at $7.06, with a volume of 110 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRMR shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Tremor International from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Tremor International from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Tremor International from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Tremor International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Tremor International Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $517.60 million, a PE ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average is $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tremor International

About Tremor International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tremor International in the first quarter valued at about $199,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tremor International in the first quarter valued at about $195,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tremor International by 11.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Tremor International by 232.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 12,865 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tremor International in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

