Treatt plc (OTCMKTS:TTTRF) Short Interest Update

Treatt plc (OTCMKTS:TTTRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 64.2% from the December 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Treatt Price Performance

Shares of TTTRF stock remained flat at 6.34 on Tuesday. Treatt has a 12 month low of 6.09 and a 12 month high of 6.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 6.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTTRF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Treatt from GBX 680 ($8.30) to GBX 780 ($9.52) in a report on Thursday, December 1st. HSBC assumed coverage on Treatt in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Treatt

Treatt plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

