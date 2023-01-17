TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TANNI traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $25.30. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,200. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $26.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.68.

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 1st will be given a $0.5156 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

