Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 336.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,139,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,553,000 after buying an additional 14,013 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 26,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TT. Argus boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $204.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $183.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $183.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $186.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.79.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 10.56%. Research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,171.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,654 shares of company stock valued at $6,867,700 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

